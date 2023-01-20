US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

