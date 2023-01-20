US Bancorp DE Sells 1,329 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $33,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $130.16 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

