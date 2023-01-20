US Bancorp DE Sells 1,899 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.