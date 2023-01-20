US Bancorp DE Sells 20,803 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.