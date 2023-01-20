US Bancorp DE Sells 2,360 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $78.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

