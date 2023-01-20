US Bancorp DE Sells 266 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $136.68 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $168.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

