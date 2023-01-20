US Bancorp DE Sells 44,530 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 466,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

