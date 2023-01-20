US Bancorp DE Sells 7,512 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $252,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,975,674. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.