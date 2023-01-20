US Bancorp DE Sells 797 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,843,450 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average is $207.59. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.69.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

