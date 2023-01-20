US Bancorp DE Takes $918,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 655,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

