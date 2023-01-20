US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 712,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after buying an additional 70,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

