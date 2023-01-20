US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

