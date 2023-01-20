US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,997 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,092,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of AZEK opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

