Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Value Line were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Value Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.