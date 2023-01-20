Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 130 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Crane Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CR opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Crane’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

