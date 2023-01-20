Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 147 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,853,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

