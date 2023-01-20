Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 418,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

