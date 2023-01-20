Van ECK Associates Corp Has $108,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 152.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.