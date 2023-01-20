Van ECK Associates Corp Has $129,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 30.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $104.68 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

