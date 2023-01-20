Van ECK Associates Corp Has $132,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

