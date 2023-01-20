Van ECK Associates Corp Has $145,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

