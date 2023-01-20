Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

