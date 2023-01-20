Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares in the company, valued at $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.