Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 223.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

