Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,909,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

