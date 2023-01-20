Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 664 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $162.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

