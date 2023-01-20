Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,184 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

