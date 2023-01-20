Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE WD opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,120. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

