Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $460.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.33.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $442.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.56. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.