Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at about $30,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424,351 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. CL King increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.97%.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

