Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at about $30,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424,351 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. CL King increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.97%.
Krispy Kreme Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.