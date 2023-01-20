Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,268 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,016 shares of company stock worth $2,122,346. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

