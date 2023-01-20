Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

