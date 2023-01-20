Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 24.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $7,469,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 181.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

