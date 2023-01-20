Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,536 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE HLF opened at $16.86 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

