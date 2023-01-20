Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 298 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,779. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $111.67 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

