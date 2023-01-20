Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.37 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $98.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.