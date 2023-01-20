Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&T Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.37 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
Further Reading
