YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

YETI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YETI opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

