Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.