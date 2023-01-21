1,417 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,977 shares of company stock worth $1,622,348. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.76 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.