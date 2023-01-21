1,575 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

