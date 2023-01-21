1,705 Shares in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $267.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

