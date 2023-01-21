172,896 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 172,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

