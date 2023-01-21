2,213 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,219 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

