506 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

