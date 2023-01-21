7,100 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $21.59 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $264,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $2,074,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,418,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,742,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,545 shares of company stock worth $13,366,128. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

