89,757 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

