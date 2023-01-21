Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 473,151 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.