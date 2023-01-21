Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 473,151 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.