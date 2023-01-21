Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,769,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,709,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.