Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,804.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

