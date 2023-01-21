Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.58. Afya shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,813 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Afya had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

