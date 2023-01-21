Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.58. Afya shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,813 shares trading hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
